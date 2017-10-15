The video will start in 8 Cancel

Daredevil Antony Britton has blazed a trail to World Record glory - after setting himself on fire on Friday the 13th.

The Linthwaite escapologist staged the spectacular “fire run” at Huddersfield Rugby Union Football Club.

He fire balled his way into the Guinness World Records, smashing the previous record for the longest distance “full body burn” run without using oxygen.

This was held by American stuntman Ted Batchelor who ran 161.27 metres but Antony managed a sizzling 204.23 metres.

He also broke a second record for the fastest 100 metre sprint by completing the course in 24.5 seconds while the previous world best was 60 seconds.

And he did all this while cloaked in flames, wearing anti-burn barrier gel, several pairs of overalls, balaclavas and boots.

Antony said: “I was a little concerned regarding the high winds, running into the wind makes the job harder by 100%.

“But we had a job to do and that was simply to bring the Guinness World Record back to the UK.”

His record attempt was put in jeopardy when he injured his leg last month during rehearsals for a stage show when he freed his feet from burning ropes while suspended upside down in mid-air.

The burning ropes got twisted, causing a horrific burn at the back of Antony’s leg which needed hospital treatment.

Sofia Greenacre from Guinness World Record was there to ensure that the attempt was done correctly alongside Mark Stannage from the Stannage Stunt Team.

He was part of the team who set the original record back in 2009 and consulted with Antony.

The stunt also raised vital funds and awareness for the Candlelighters children’s cancer trust.

Antony has raised money for many charities over the years through his Escape for Life events, which have included burying himself alive and escaping from a burning cage.

He said: “Raising the profile and funds for Candlelighters is an honour. The children are the bravest humans and if the funds raised help them in their battle then it’s all worthwhile.

“I am so grateful to Stuart Leach from Huddersfield Rugby Union Football Club for kindly jumping in to allow this event to take place in their grounds and to the people who supported me in attending and donating.

“Without their help it would not have been possible to bring this record back to the UK.”