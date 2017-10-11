Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Daredevil Antony Britton has been given the all-clear for his spectacular “body burn” run – to be held on Friday the 13th.

The Linthwaite escapologist’s Guinness World Record attempt for the “Longest Distance Run Full Body-Burn Without Oxygen” was put in jeopardy when he injured his right leg last month while rehearsing for a stage show planned for the end of next year.

The stunt involved Antony freeing his feet from burning ropes while suspended upside down in mid-air.

However, the burning ropes got twisted around his right leg, causing an horrific burn at the back of his leg just above the ankle.

Antony was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for treatment.

But the wound became seriously infected and his ankle swelled up – leaving him unable to walk properly for several days.

The mishap left a question mark over Antony’s plans to stage a repeat of last November’s “fire run” – when he set an unofficial world record for the longest distance “full body burn” without oxygen.

Now the medical team supporting Antony has passed him fit just for the “fire run” to take place on Friday (Oct 13) at Huddersfield RUFC’s Lockwood Park ground, which also aims to raise funds for the Candlelighters charity.

The rugby club stepped in to offer venue after the team was told with just a week to go that the site Honley they’d planned to use was no longer available.

Antony said: “When planning anything these things happen. Yes, it’s not good news when you get the thumbs down just one week before the day and you have done all the advertising for it, but a smile comes back when something like this happens. Huddersfield RUFC saved the day.

Club general manager Stuart Leach said: “After hearing about the bad news, it made sense to jump in and offer our services and allow it to go ahead on our premises. Anyone who is prepared to do something like this for charity should have all the support when needed.”

Antony, who is supported by Stannage Stunt Team and Escape for Life, aims to run 200 metres – cloaked in flames while wearing anti-burn barrier gel, several pairs of overalls, balaclavas and boots. He aims to beat both the official record of 161.27 metres set in 2013 by American stuntman Ted Batchelor and his own record – not officially recognised – of 181.2 metres.

Said Antony: “Some people may think Friday the 13th is the wrong day to be doing this but I think it’s the perfect day. And I hope people come and support not only the attempt but the Candlelighters who do a fantastic job with children facing the battle with cancer.”

The build-up begins at 5.30pm on Friday with the body burn run scheduled for about 6pm.