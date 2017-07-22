Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Home Office pathologist has told a murder trial jury that a Honley man died after suffering a 10cm deep stab wound to his chest.

Dr Christopher Johnson told Bradford Crown Court yesterday that the knife had gone into the left side of Darren Moorhouse’s upper chest area cutting through the aorta and pulmonary arteries.

During questioning by prosecutor Dafydd Enoch QC the pathologist said the stab wound was “acutely downwards” at angle of 60 degrees to the horizontal.

“Once you’ve got a stab wound which has caused damage to such vital components of the heart what would have happened?” asked Mr Enoch.

“He wouldn’t necessarily have collapsed immediately, but I’d expect him to collapse very rapidly in this case because the two major arteries had been cut,” said the pathologist.

The jury heard that Mr Moorhouse, who died at the scene of the stabbing at a property in Athol Close, Halifax, in January, also suffered a shallow stab wound to the left side of his mouth, which Dr Johnson suggested could have been caused by a “prod” from something sharp.

The jury has heard that 26-year-old Dale Dwyer, of Alma Street, Buxton, has accepted causing the fatal stab wound, but he and co-accused Christopher Churchill, 34, of Athol Close, have both denied murdering Mr Moorhouse.

The pathologist confirmed that Mr Moorhouse also had a recent bite mark on his left arm and he concluded that the fatal stab wound would have required a “moderate” degree of force.

The prosecution has alleged that Mr Moorhouse, 49, was attacked by both defendants after he intervened in a fight between his friend Kate Longshaw and Churchill over a flat screen television.

Dwyer’s barrister Andrew Jefferies QC suggested to the pathologist that it was very difficult to interpret findings following such incidents because of the different variables such as movement by the people involved and changes in momentum.

Mr Jefferies suggested that his client could have been making a downward movement with the knife at the same time that Mr Moorhouse was moving upwards during a fast-moving altercation, but the pathologist said his opinion was that the track of the wound was too acutely downwards for that explanation.

The trial continues.