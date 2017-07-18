Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mirfield’s new Lidl store will open next month, the company has confirmed.

The multi-million pound store at Station Road will open on Thursday, August 10, with special offers and VIPs in attendance.

About 20 jobs have been created with the new store, which will replace the current store on the opposite side of the road.

A spokeswoman for Lidl said timings of the opening, details and special offers and noteworthy attendees would be confirmed nearer the opening day.

At 30,000sq ft, the new store is double the size of the existing one. It will have 12 tills – six long tills and six self-service – and will feature wider aisles, an in-store bakery, customer toilets and baby changing facilities.

There will be 148 parking spaces compared with 77 at the existing store.

The site of the current store – which will eventually be demolished – has been acquired by Mirfield-based Darren Smith Homes and will be re-developed for housing.

Kirklees councillors gave the green light for Lidl to build the new store in May. The site was formerly occupied by industrial buildings, but which had remained disused since 2013.

German-owned Lidl already has stores at Wakefield Road and Castlegate in Huddersfield and at Brighouse, Heckmondwike and Dewsbury.