The funeral service for national hero Bernard Kenny who almost lost his own life trying to save Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox is to be held at St Patrick’s RC Church, Birstall, on Thursday, August 24 at 12.30pm.

Tributes came in from across the world after former miner Mr Kenny died aged 79 at his home in Bradford Road, Birstall, with his beloved wife Doreen by his side.

Mr Kenny was awarded the George Medal for bravery after being stabbed in the stomach as he tried to save Mrs Cox from right-wing extremist Thomas Mair last June.

His son, Phil Kenny, said his father had been diagnosed with cancer in June. He said the medal would be received, probably by Doreen, at a future date.

There will be a minute’s applause in honour of Mr Kenny at Huddersfield Town’s match against Newcastle United in the 79th minute on Sunday afternoon.