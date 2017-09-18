Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was left with serious head and facial injuries after two men beat him up on Bradford Road in Fartown.

Police have today appealed for witnesses to the attack even though it happened on the afternoon of Saturday August 5.

A police spokesman said the victim fell to the ground after being hit in the face at around 1.50pm opposite the Alishaan restaurant.

After he fell the victim was kicked and hit in the head and body.

The victim suffered serious head and facial injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers want to speak to two men in connection with the attack.

The first is described as Asian and around 24 years old. He is 6ft, of a medium build and with short hair. He was wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up with the peak of a baseball cap showing.

The second man is also Asian, around 25, around 5ft 5ins and of a stocky build. He was wearing a cap and T-shirt.

Det Con Kris Roberts of Kirklees CID, said: “This happened at a busy time of the day on a busy road and I would appeal for anyone who witnessed it who hasn’t yet come forward.”

Call police on 101 quoting crime reference 13170359616 or the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”