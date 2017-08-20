Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Deaf children in Yorkshire are likely to get worse GCSEs than their hearing peers when results come in on Thursday, a charity has said.

With thousands of teenagers getting their results this week, the National Deaf Children’s Society has complained that deaf children in Yorkshire aren’t getting enough support.

The latest figures show deaf youngsters are falling a whole grade behind.

The society is urging the Government, local authorities and health bodies to take action to close the GCSE attainment gap between deaf and hearing children.

Kirklees has not been highlighted, but the charity is particularly worried about deaf children in Bradford following council proposals to charge schools for specialist support services.

Concerns have also been raised about Wakefield’s services after a poor reports from health and education watchdogs.

Alison Lawson, regional director for the National Deaf Children’s Society, said: “Deafness is not a learning disability.

“With the right support, there’s no reason deaf children can’t achieve the same things as their hearing friends.

“Sadly, this data suggests they’re not getting that support.”

For more information visit ndcs.org.uk