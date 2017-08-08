Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An arrested man demanded a cup of water before throwing it over all over a police officer.

The incident happened at Huddersfield Police Station on June 21, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Dean Walton had been arrested over a row at Folly Hall Mills earlier the same day.

He was inside the cafe there and became involved in a confrontation with the owner.

The 26-year-old picked up some cups from the counter and smashed them, the Huddersfield court was told.

Bill Astin, prosecuting, said: “He was taken to the police station, stated to the custody sergeant that he was thirsty and asked for a drink of water.

“The defendant then threw the water over the sergeant.”

The prosecutor added that Walton, of Falcon Street in Newsome, was then taken into the computer room to see a nurse.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

While he was there he picked up a computer and smashed it.

Walton admitted that he needed help due to his personal issues and responded to the situation with anger.

The court was told that he was going through a crisis following the death of his father.

Walton was described as isolated with no family support and reliant on cannabis to help him sleep.

District Judge Michael Fanning sentenced him to a community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

He was not ordered to pay compensation to the PC assaulted or to the nurse caused fear by his smashing the computer equipment due to his lack of finances.

Walton must still pay £85 costs and £85 court charge.