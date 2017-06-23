Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Up to 50 years of snooker and bowls could be coming to an end at the Canalside sports complex.

Players met with Huddersfield Town’s Chief Executive Julian Winter earlier this week to be told that bowling at the site was secure until the end of July but that snooker provision would be halved.

Veterans who have used the facility for decades say the changes will sound the death knell for their sports which they claim are being sacrificed in favour of Town’s Premier League ambitions.

But Terriers spokesman David Threlfall-Sykes stressed: “No-one has been asked to leave.”

Scores of founder members were present at the meeting. It was revealed that six snooker tables would be reduced to three. Renovation work on a room that has traditionally hosted tournaments and match snooker has already begun, affecting one previously scheduled match that had to be relocated at short notice.

Bowling is also expected to be hit with one green allocated for another use which won’t be connected to bowling. A second green will remain available until the end of next month.

Angry and frustrated players, some of whom have been members for 40 or 50 years, said the move was “a victory for big business.”

“It’s a fait accompli,” said 83-year-old snooker player Mervyn Williams.

Rumours have been circulating for weeks about potential changes at Canalside. The Examiner understands that the main snooker room is to be turned into a players’ lounge for the Town team.

Bowler Philip Walker said: “I understand that the reason given by Huddersfield Town to kick the six teams off the bowling green at Canalside is to allow footballers unimpeded access to the training pitch from the changing rooms.

“I could start to understand this if Town were on the verge of signing Ronaldo from Real Madrid and were expecting thousands of supporters clamouring to get access to him.”

He invited Town to give bowlers a lengthy tenancy agreement or at the very least allow them to complete their season to the end of September.

“At a time when Huddersfield Town has given great excitement and created a feel-good factor it is a pity that they are in danger of tarnishing it by deciding to kick the bowlers off in mid-season,” he said.

But Mr Threlfall-Sykes said: “We have to try to find a way to make the changes that are necessary. We are trying to work in consultation with the committee to find a solution.”