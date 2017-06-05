Detectives investigating after a man’s body was found in Huddersfield town centre say his death is 'not suspicious.'
The man, who was in his 40s, was found dead under a canopy at the BT telephone exchange building on Southgate, close to the Sainsbury’s petrol station at Shorehead, yesterday afternoon (Sunday).
Police were alerted by passers-by who saw him slumped by the building.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Huddersfield responded to reports of a concern for safety on Southgate in the town centre.
“Officers attended to discover the body of a man on the floor.
“The 47-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“Enquiries are still ongoing but the death is not thought to be suspicious and a file has been sent to the coroner.”