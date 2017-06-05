Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating after a man’s body was found in Huddersfield town centre say his death is 'not suspicious.'

The man, who was in his 40s, was found dead under a canopy at the BT telephone exchange building on Southgate, close to the Sainsbury’s petrol station at Shorehead, yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

Police were alerted by passers-by who saw him slumped by the building.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Huddersfield responded to reports of a concern for safety on Southgate in the town centre.

“Officers attended to discover the body of a man on the floor.

“The 47-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Enquiries are still ongoing but the death is not thought to be suspicious and a file has been sent to the coroner.”