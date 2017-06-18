Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple were arrested during a disturbance last week.

A 26-year-old male and a 26-year-old female were both arrested at a house in Glenfield Avenue in Deighton on June 9.

The man was arrested for assault and the woman was arrested for possession of Class B drugs.

A local resident, who does not want to be named, said: “A friend of mine saw the police at the house arresting [the woman] and they brought out something in a small bag.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to a disturbance at a house on Glenfield Avenue, in Deighton last week.

“Officers attended on Friday 9 June at around 9:14am.

“A 26-year-old man was arrested for an assault and a 26-year-old woman was arrested for possession of Class B drugs.

“Both have been released pending further investigation.”