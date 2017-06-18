A couple were arrested during a disturbance last week.
A 26-year-old male and a 26-year-old female were both arrested at a house in Glenfield Avenue in Deighton on June 9.
The man was arrested for assault and the woman was arrested for possession of Class B drugs.
A local resident, who does not want to be named, said: “A friend of mine saw the police at the house arresting [the woman] and they brought out something in a small bag.”
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to a disturbance at a house on Glenfield Avenue, in Deighton last week.
“Officers attended on Friday 9 June at around 9:14am.
“A 26-year-old man was arrested for an assault and a 26-year-old woman was arrested for possession of Class B drugs.
“Both have been released pending further investigation.”