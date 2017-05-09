Did your MP keep their election campaign promises?

Motorists facing delays at a busy commuter junction in Huddersfield are being warned of further hold-ups as plans are in place to introduce a no-left turn.

Engineers are undergoing emergency gas works on Manchester Road in Longroyd Bridge, with four-way traffic lights already in place.

But drivers heading out of the town centre will not be able to turn left onto St Thomas’ Road from Thursday morning at 9.30am.

This move is set to stay in place until the roadworks are finished.

Drivers heading towards the town centre will still be able to turn right.

Richard Streeting, from Northern Gas Networks, which is carrying out the works, said: “The safety of the public and our engineers is our number one priority and in order for us to carry out this essential repair as quickly and safely as we can, we need to introduce a no left-turn into St Thomas’ Road from Manchester Road.

“We’re speaking to local businesses to keep them updated on progress and would like to thank the public for their continued patience during this time and apologise for any inconvenience customers may experience.”