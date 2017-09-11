Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Facebook group dedicated to long-running roadworks – and nightmare delays – on a main road between Huddersfield and Halifax has attracted more than 500 members.

Bus driver Gary Pickard set up S.A.S.H. Stuck At Salterhebble in response to complaints over road widening works set to last 12 months.

Last Tuesday drivers were stuck in queues for well over an hour getting from Halifax town centre to Salterhebble Hill.

The route, off Calderdale Way at Elland, is the main road from Huddersfield to Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax.

Gary, 50, of Greetland, launched the group to keep drivers updated on delays – and also keep an eye on the contractors.

Gary travels the route up to 12 times a day and said: “It’s all about keeping people informed.

“I go through there regularly and when it’s safe and legal to do so I will update people on what it’s like. A couple of others are also doing the same.

“Last Tuesday was the worst day, when the kids went back to school for the first time. I was stuck in traffic all day long, right through to midnight.”

Gary said he was also concerned about a lack of work going on.

“On Friday there seemed to be no workers on site and I sent a message to Calderdale Council at 10.30am pointing this out.

“The main contractors are Jackson Civil Engineering and the workers all wear overalls with the company name on. Jackson’s main office is in Selby and all the others are down south.

“When I didn’t see a single member of staff on site I wondered whether they go home on Thursday night – I am sure they want to see their families and they deserve it – but if that’s the case and they only come back on Monday lunchtime they are only working a three-and-a-half day week instead of five.

“I sent Calderdale Council a message at 10.30am and they said they would speak to Highways about it. By 1pm there were four people wearing Jackson’s overalls.

“I’m not saying anyone has done anything wrong, all we want is for those roadworks to be completed as soon as possible.”

The estimate is 12 months but Gary added: “There’s a sweepstake going on Facebook as to how long it will actually take!”