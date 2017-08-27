Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Telecoms giant BT has rejected claims that it has been favouring its own customers over other broadband service providers.

Councillor Graham Turner has claimed that residents in Upper Denby have been having problems getting broadband from any other provider apart from BT.

He has complained to industry regulator Ofcom and is awaiting a response.

Clr Turner said: “From the evidence available it looks like BT is hogging the access points.”

He tested the claims by attempting to buy a package from Zen Internet only to be told it was not available. When he tried to buy from BT he was informed broadband was available.

A spokesman for Openreach, which is part of BT, said it did not prioritise one service provider over another.

The spokesman added: “We are very sorry that some people wanting to order fibre broadband services in Upper Denby have been unable to do so for a couple of days.

“The demand for fibre services from their recently installed fibre cabinet was substantially higher than expected and the cabinet reached full capacity, meaning that there was no space for more fibre broadband connections. Engineers have now added extra capacity and orders can once again be placed with service providers.”

He said that capacity for the HD8 8TZ area was increased on Thursday last week following “huge demand.”

He added: “This cabinet was only ‘switched on’ on July 21 and reached capacity on August 23 so demand for the fibre services has been huge. It reached capacity in around a month – we typically expect to see only around 20-25% of those who can order from any one cabinet actually placing an order.”