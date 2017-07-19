Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Deighton man damaged a door during a row with his partner as he attended their home in the early hours to collect his belongings.

Derek Paddifoot, 37, pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The damage occurred at the couple’s home in Ruskin Grove on June 17.

Jill Seddon, prosecuting, explained that they had been together for three years but their relationship had fallen into some difficulties.

On the date of the incident Paddifoot attended at the address at 5am to collect his belongings.

Police were alerted to a disturbance there and Mrs Seddon said that there was a cracking sound to the living room door as it was pulled off its hinges by Paddifoot.

Mohammed Arif, mitigating, said that his client had gone to the house after seeing his partner out drinking in the town earlier and becoming concerned about who was looking after the children.

He told the court: “There was an argument in the hallway and he pushed towards the living room door which came off its hinges.”

District Judge Michael Fanning heard that Paddifoot has since paid to repair the door.

He gave him a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £85 costs plus £20 victim surcharge.