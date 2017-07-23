Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you like run-down old properties, how about this for a big project?

Offers are invited over £250,000 for a piece of land which includes a derelict, detached old mill described by the estate agent as “unsafe”.

The old building is described as a former dyeworks which lies off Royd Road, Meltham, and is set in around two acres of its own land, surrounded by open fields.

Cornerstone estate agents is marketing it as “land for sale” which would make an ideal spot for a family home, luxury offices or a hotel.

The sales details say: “Tucked away, hidden down a private lane is this derelict, detached old mill, which resides within two acres (approx.) of its own land and surrounded by open fields.

“Offering the ideal opportunity to create ones dream family home!

“However this former dye works has excellent versatility as a residential dwelling or a business, for example, luxury offices or a boutique hotel/bed & breakfast (all subject to the necessary consent).

“Boasting a picturesque woodland area with the harmonious sounds of the free flowing babbling brook, creating an attractive and private setting.”

Viewing it by appointment only. A further acre of land is available by negotiation.

Offers should be submitted by September 29.