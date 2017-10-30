Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A care home employee was branded “despicable” after stealing thousands from 12 vulnerable residents.

Matthew Scott stole cash, medication, passports and even birth certificates belonging to young adults being cared for by Rowan Court in Thongsbridge.

Property worth more than £4,000 was taken from a safe and the residents’ own rooms.

The 26-year-old said he needed the money to fund his drug habit and was upset because his pay dates kept changing.

He was only spared jail because of his lack of previous convictions and own personal difficulties.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “The word you used to describe your conduct was ‘despicable’ and it was.

“These are people who need to trust that (professionals like) you are there to help them and you abused that trust.”

Scott, of Underbank Old Road in Holmfirth, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft by employee.

The offences were dated between July 31 and September 29, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

They occurred while Scott was employed by the Huddersfield Road home, which cares for young people and adults with profound complex needs, as a support worker.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, explained that staff care for people with learning disabilities.

Many of them are unable to manage their own finances and their valuables are kept locked and secured in a safe, the court was told.

Keys to the safe were kept in a separate place but at the time of the thefts the safe was in the process of being moved.

The keys then went missing and some wallets belonging to residents were then found on the floor.

Mr Wills said: “As a result staff opened the safe and found that 12 wallets were missing with cash totalling £1,702.

“Some other things including bank cards, an iPod and iPad were taken from residents’ rooms.”

Some medication and cleaning products also disappeared and the amount of property stolen totalled £4,200.

Suspicion fell on Scott, police were called and his home was searched.

Mr Wills said: “A number of items were recovered, including property from the 12 residents.

“Their wallets were found with bank cards, passports and birth certificates.

“The iPod was recovered and medication and cleaning products were seized.

Scott admitted to the thefts, saying he took the locker keys when nobody was looking and stashed the items in his rucksack.

He said he kept £200 on him and deposited the rest of the stolen cash in his bank account.

Scott admitted that he wanted to fund his drug habit, Mr Wills told the court.

He said: “He apologised and said he was disgruntled with staff for changing his pay dates.”

Judge Fanning sentenced Scott, a qualified psychiatric nurse, to 36 weeks in custody but suspended the prison term for 18 months.

He told him: “It’s clear these offences demand a prison sentence but it’s one that I’m going to suspend due to your absolute lack of previous dealings with police and the fact that you’re somebody who has their own problems.

“You are a person who is clearly committed to working for others. You’ve fallen into drug abuse and those who abuse drugs turn to offending to fund their habit.

“To send you to prison I think would destroy you and there would be no real gain to society.

“But this is an exceptional case. It would be easy to send you to prison but I don’t think it would be right in your case.”

Scott was also ordered to complete nine months of drug treatment, which Judge Fanning said he was imposing: “With a view of ridding you of the disease in the hope that you can become a valuable member of society rather than a thief.”

He will have to pay £1,702 compensation to residents whose items have not been recovered plus £85 costs and £115 victim surcharge.

Pam King, CEO of the Hollybank Trust which runs Rowan Court, said: “We are aware that one of our ex-employees has been convicted and we have co-operated with the relevant authorities throughout. Parents have also been kept fully informed.

“We are very disappointed that the individual abused the trust we, our residents and their families had placed in him.

“All appropriate checks had been carried out before employment commenced, but we are reviewing our systems and processes and will consider whether any changes are required for the future.”