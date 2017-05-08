Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating an arson attack on a Huddersfield home want to speak to a man seen in the area at the time.

Residents at the Deighton flat were alerted to the blaze by a fire alarm last Monday.

The occupants went downstairs to find the front door of the flat had been set alight.

Firefighters and police were called to the flat in Chalwood at 11.20am, by which time the residents had managed to put out the fire. Nobody was injured.

Det Con Divek Ubhi, of Kirklees CID, said: “Thankfully no one was injured, but it could have been much more serious if the fire had spread or if the smoke alarm hadn’t alerted the occupants of the property.

“A nearby resident reported seeing a white male described as tall, of slim build and wearing a hat, in the area on the morning of the incident. If anyone has any information on the man described, I would ask them to get in contact with police as he may have information valuable to the investigation.

“Likewise, if you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or if you have any information, I would ask you to please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13170195724.