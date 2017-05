Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are appealing for information to trace a missing Holmfirth man.

Steven Thorpe, 64, was last seen at his home address on New Mill Road on Sunday April 30.

He is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, average build, with a bald head and a moustache.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a blue jumper, brown shoes and a dark or black coat.

It is believed he was driving a red Chrysler Crossfire.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting log number 1597 of 1 May.