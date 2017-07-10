Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who was arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a woman in Dewsbury is still being questioned by detectives.

The victim in her 20s was found with life-threatening injuries at a maisonette in Gladstone Court, Westborough, in the early hours of Sunday.

Officers were called at 4.30am to the cul-de-sac off Staincliffe Road close to Dewsbury and District Hospital and found the woman with serious stab wounds.

Paramedics treated her at the scene before she was taken to hospital where her condition was reported to be serious but stable.

Later that day a 25-year-old woman was located and arrested nearby on suspicion of attempted murder.

Det Chief Insp Stuart Spencer from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This would appear to be an attack by one female upon another, although it is unclear why this has occurred.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would appeal for anyone who was in or around the Gladstone Court area of Dewsbury in the early hours, or anyone who may have information to contact police.”

Phone on 101 quoting log 409 of July 9.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.