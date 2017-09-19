Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are probing the disappearance of a West Yorkshire man as suspected murder.

Tyron Charles, 29, was reported missing by his family on September 6. Underwater search teams have been looking in a number of areas in the Denholme area between Halifax and Keighley.

Search teams today (Tuesday) cordoned off a water activities centre at Doe Park to look for the Denholme man.

West Yorkshire Police said this morning that despite not having found a body, there was evidence to suggest suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Charles’ disappearance.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder. He remained in police custody today.

A second man, aged 60, was arrested last night and questioned by police.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Jim Griffiths of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “We have not discovered a body, however evidence recovered from the scenes suggest that Mr Charles has come to serious harm.

“A number of scenes remain in place today as our specialist teams are continuing their enquiries to determine what has happened to Tyron. I would appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard from him on or after Wednesday September 6 or who has any information, however small it may seem, to come forward.”