Detectives are yet to reveal if a death in Huddersfield is suspicious.

A police investigation was launched on Sunday after a woman was found dead at 5.40am at her home in Brackenhall.

The detached house at Fell Grove in Brackenhall, close to Asda, was sealed off while forensics experts carried out detailed investigations inside the house on quiet Fell Grove.

Huddersfield detectives have confirmed the woman was 59-years-old but this morning said there was no update on the inquiry.

Yesterday, neighbours said they were stunned to find police guarding the home on the cul-de-sac , close to the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

They revealed that a couple called Cath and Stan live in the house but don’t know their surnames.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “They have lived here since the houses were built in 2004 and are a very quiet couple. They have a dog and we would often see Stan out walking it.”

The house has a conservatory in the back and there is also a children’s playhouse in the back garden and other toys for the couple’s grandchildren.

The neighbour added: “The police came round to see me to ask if I had heard or seen anything from 8pm last night to 6am today, but I’d not heard a thing.