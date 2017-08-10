Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the businesses affected by a devastating fire in Holmfirth town centre has re-opened.

Several small businesses were affected by the blaze, which broke out on Thursday in a three-storey building in Towngate.

Eight people in various premises were evacuated safely as five pumps from across West Yorkshire attended the scene.

The fire started in sunbed salon Daisey’s which was gutted in the fire while hair salon KuttingKrew, boutique Almond and the popular Whippet and Pickle restaurant all sustained smoke damage.

Melanie Keddy, of KuttingKrew, said: “Everyone in the community has been amazing, rallying round and helping us get cleaned up. It’s been very smelly with the smoke but it will go. We’re the only business to have re-opened so far.”

Jane Harrop, who runs Whippet and Pickle with partner Liam Malcolmson, said: “We have all been waiting for the loss adjusters to come along and assess the damage and investigate the insurance situation. We are just having to put up with it.

“We only opened in November last year but business was going very well with a lot of 40th and 50th birthday parties.

“Liam and I are determined to get up and running as soon as possible – hopefully by the end of September.

“We have had so many messages of support on Facebook, more than 100, it’s been amazing. Liam and I were in the restaurant at the time of the incident so it was a bit scary.

“There’s been some structural damage to the floors and there’s no power as yet but at least the hair salon is back in business.

“We are the innocent party in all this although it was an accident.”

Steven O’Brien, who owns Almond which lost thousands of pounds of stock due to smoke damage, said: “We have no re-opening plans. We want to get it right.

“As soon as we can get sorted we will do. I’m anticipating that will be a matter of weeks rather than months.”

West Yorkshire Fire Service is investigating what caused the blaze. Brambles bar next door to the fire-damaged building was not affected.

Daisey’s declined to comment.