The agent for a new house branded “monstrous” by residents of a quiet Mirfield cul-de-sac has hit back.

Kirklees Council has ordered work on the house being built in Bracken Hill to cease after it emerged that the property was bigger than the one on the approved plans.

Residents criticised the council for allowing work to start on the house. They said the new property was so close to the road that a bin lorry could not reach houses further along the cul-de-sac – forcing council workers to cut back a tree on private land in an effort to gain access.

They also complained that the house was being built with three bedrooms instead of two as on the plan, that the pitch of the roof was too high and that artificial stone was being used instead of natural stone as specified.

A revised plan has now been submitted and is awaiting approval.

A spokesman for the scheme’s agent, Design Office Collective, said: “We are very disappointed that this issue has been brought to the attention of the newspapers and that the neighbours are dissatisfied with the development. The owner of the site is distraught with the level of neighbour objections.”

He said the position of the property was on the footprint of an existing garage and had no further affect on refuse collection. The building was lower than all of the surrounding properties and had a low impact on the street scene. Contrary to claims, the walls were made of natural stone not artificial stone.

He said: “We have listened and co-operated with the planning department in ceasing works until the application is determined.”

A council spokesperson said: “The council are aware of the new building under construction on Bracken Hill. The new building is not covered by an existing planning permission as it is higher than the building shown on the approved plans.

“The developer was advised to cease work until a revised planning application has been submitted and a decision on the revised application is made. The council is currently considering the revised application.”

The spokesperson said the tree belonging to 14 Bracken Hill was cut back in error, adding: “We have visited the occupier and apologised. All efforts to gain access for bin collection were being made and we have contacted the developer to advise that in addition to the overgrown vegetation, the fence plays a part with the access issue and requested that the fence is pushed inwards towards the site.”