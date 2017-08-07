Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Major housing plans for Honley may be a step closer.

A planning application for 70 houses off Woodhead Road have been submitted to Kirklees Council by Acumen Architects on behalf of the BMS Group.

Kirklees has already given outline consent – agreement in principle – for 51 homes on part of the site.

Now the applicant has returned with full plans which show the layout of the new 2.8 hectare housing development, which includes slightly more land than previously planned.

If the full plans get the go-ahead, there will be 52 three-bed properties and 18 homes with four or five bedrooms.

They will include rows of three town houses, semi-detached and detached properties.

It will mean a new junction on Woodhead Road, with a third lane for vehicles turning right into the site.

An existing public footpath will remain.

Currently the land is predominantly used as grazing agricultural land, but it is classed as provisional Open Lane (POL) which is land set aside for potential development.

The 70 homes are part of a wider site in the area allocated for housing. In total 124 new homes could eventually be built in the area off Woodhead Road.