Some people will do anything for the Terriers.

In the case of Mark Robinson it involves an 11,000-mile round trip from his home in Thailand travelling for an entire day by planes, train and taxi, a bill topping £1,000 and - literally - a flying visit to the UK lasting less than 72 hours.

But, he says, it’s worth every penny.

Referring to the match against Reading at Wembley on May 29 the die-hard Town fan can’t remember a more crucial moment in the club’s history. And the chance to be a part of it was too good to miss...

“This is the biggest game for the last 40 years,” he says. “The last time they were in the top tier I was three years old. So it’s their biggest game in my lifetime.

“I’ve watched Huddersfield Town since I was a boy,” adds Mark, 48, who moved to Thailand 11 years ago where he is managing director of Danish jewellery company Georg Jensen’s Thai operation.

“I am from Huddersfield, I still have friends and family there and still have a house in Holmfirth.

“Every time we get back to the UK we try to get a game in. This trip came about after I jokingly said I’d definitely be there if we got to the play-offs. It was tongue-in-cheek. But they did so I’m coming.”

He and wife Joanne, a Sheffield Wednesday fan, watched the last match together in the early hours of the morning.

“She came down for the penalties but couldn’t stand the pressure!” he laughs. “I thought we played really well, then Wednesday took the lead. But Town were patient and got the goal they deserved. It was 5am before we finished but worth staying up for.”

Mark’s marathon trip involves a flight to Bangkok from his home in Chiang Mai in northern Thailand, another flight to Dubai, then onto Manchester followed by a train to Huddersfield and a taxi ride to the home of his parents, Andrea and Stewart, in Oakes.

He intends to fly from Thailand on the morning of Saturday, May 27, landing in England that evening. Sunday will be spent with family and friends. Monday is the match and a return to Huddersfield. On Tuesday he flies back to Thailand.

He’ll be back in the UK a week later to see daughter Emily, 18, a student at Bath University before heading to Europe on business.

Phew!