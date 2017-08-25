Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Critically ill patients will no longer be taken to Dewsbury A&E from the middle of next month.

More than three years after getting the green light to change its emergency services, Mid Yorkshire NHS Hospitals, has said it is about to complete the controversial changes.

People are still encouraged to attend Dewsbury and District Hospital A&E but ambulance crews are now more likely to take seriously ill patients to Pinderfields – 10 miles away in north Wakefield.

The A&E unit will remain open 24/7 with full resuscitation facilities but anyone requiring specialist treatment will be stabilised and then transferred elsewhere.

The emergency department will be led by doctors during the day and will primarily treat less serious injuries and illnesses.

Doctors will be on call at night but most emergencies are expected to be sent to Pinderfields.

Hospital chiefs were given approval for a huge reconfiguration project by the Secretary of State, Jeremy Hunt, in early 2014.

The controversial project has been completed in stages with various services such as surgery and cardiology transferring to Pinderfields over the past 18 months.

It has seen inpatient beds at Dewsbury reduced but several new services have been launched including a new midwife led maternity unit, a children’s assessment unit and a new ward for the elderly.

The final phase of the changes, altering A&E services and transferring acute inpatient care to Wakefield, will happen over a two week period from September 4.

In June, Prime Minister Theresa May, told the Examiner that people saying A&E service at Dewsbury was at threat of downgrading were “scaremongering”.

Her comments caused anger among campaigners and activists trying to save Huddersfield Royal Infirmary from a similar project.

Dewsbury MP, Paula Sherriff, who has been campaigning against the plan since 2013, said she remained “incredibly concerned” about it.

She said: “The Secretary of State for Health, Jeremy Hunt, confirmed recently that following this downgrade 30% of patients who are currently treated at Dewsbury A&E department will have to attend Pinderfields, which is already buckling under the pressure.

“Their staffing crisis is well documented and they consistently miss the four hour waiting target.

“Our NHS is being chronically underfunded by this government and I will continue to press Jeremy Hunt to come and see first-hand the devastating impact of their savage cuts to health provision across Kirklees.”

A statement from Mid Yorkshire NHS Hospitals, said: “Consolidating specialist and critical care onto one site will mean the most seriously ill patients get faster access to senior clinicians with the right skills which will mean they a more likely to make a good recovery.

“Patients with less serious or urgent care needs will still be able to receive all of their treatment locally.

“The Emergency Department at Dewsbury and District Hospital continues as it does today to offer 24/7 consultant led emergency care.

“Patients are reminded that they should continue to take themselves to Dewsbury and District Hospital unless they need an ambulance.

“If they call an ambulance the paramedics will decide which is the best hospital for their needs.”