The Health Secretary has been accused of “undermining the principle of the NHS” through cuts to services in Kirklees.

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin has written to Jeremy Hunt raising concerns about the downgrade of Dewsbury and District Hospital.

The final phase of transferring services to Pinderfields at Wakefield is taking place this week.

It means Dewsbury is no longer treating the most critical patients at its A&E.

The emergency department is still open 24/7 but ambulance crews are more likely to take seriously ill patients to other sites where teams of specialist emergency doctors have been assembled.

In a letter to Mr Hunt, Mrs Brabin said: “…there is nothing ambitious about a cost and service reduction programme”.

She has reiterated her call for Jeremy Hunt to visit her constituency.

Shadow Minister for Early Years, she said: “I am deeply concerned by the announcement that the downgrade of the A&E at Dewsbury & District Hospital is set to be completed over the coming weeks.

“It’s time for the member of government responsible for the NHS, Jeremy Hunt, to come to Batley and Spen to truly take the time to understand the importance, and the strength of feeling surrounding a fully functioning A&E at Dewsbury and District Hospital.

“The combination of the downgrade at Dewsbury & District Hospital, and the threat of downgrade faced by Huddersfield A&E, means that the whole of Kirklees could be left without a fully functioning A&E.

“That’s unacceptable and undermines the principle of a truly National Health Service.”

Meanwhile, the clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) behind the controversial plans to shake-up hospital care in Huddersfield have clarified their role in the ongoing review.

Greater Huddersfield and Calderdale CCGs have said they have not yet formally agreed to proceed with the plan to move A&E to Halifax and demolish the infirmary at Lindley.

The plan has been formally submitted by the Huddersfield and Calderdale NHS Foundation Trust, who run HRI and CRH, to NHS Improvement.

At the same time, councillors from both areas have used their right to refer it back to Mr Hunt, where it will first be assessed by the Independent Reconfiguration Panel.

A spokesperson for the CCGs said: “We await the Secretary of State’s decision. Meanwhile, Calderdale and Greater Huddersfield CCGs, along with the hospital trust, will continue to plan for changes to hospital and community health services pending the outcome of the referral process.

“The consultation proposals for changing hospital and community health services are based on our aim to meet the highest standards of safety and quality for patients and create a sustainable local NHS now and for future generations.

“We believe the changes that we have proposed are the best way to save more lives and improve results for patients.”