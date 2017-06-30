Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They’ve dropped a clanger at Dewsbury Minster.

A team of five volunteer ringers have helped take down the Easter Bell for repair in a painstaking operation overseen by a member of staff from bell foundry John Taylor & Co, of Loughborough.

The 300kg bell has been silent since before Easter after several cracks were discovered.

(Photo: handout)

A fundraising campaign was launched to pay for the bell to be removed, repaired and returned to the minster tower.

The Rev Simon Cash, team rector designate for Dewsbury team ministry, said: “It was a tricky job to safely manoeuvre the bell and fittings through the bell frame, using multiple winches and lashing points. One of Taylor’s staff orchestrated it and guided the volunteers through it.”

Once the bell was safely on the ground, honorary curate the Rev Elizabeth Lee said prayers before it was taken away for repair.

(Photo: handout)

Simon said: “The fundraising has now exceeded £5000, which funds the lowering of the bell and the welding work to repair the cracks. However, we still need to raise another £3,500 for the work to reinstall the bell.”

He said: “Once the bell is repaired it will go back to rejoin the other seven bells and the whole lot can ring again. The other bells will also get new clappers, although they won’t need to be taken down for that.”