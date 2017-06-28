Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former paramedic who made obscene and abusive comments to colleagues has agreed to be banned from working in healthcare.

Andrew Rowley, based in Dewsbury, was suspended in January 2015 after being accused of making lewd or inappropriate remarks to four different colleagues between November 2004 and March 2013 – including swearing at some of his co-workers and making offensive sexual gestures.

He was also accused of telling a young newly qualified medic that she was “useless”, causing her to have time off with stress.

A hearing of the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS) last week was set to decide if he should be struck off the register that allows medics to practice.

But Rowley, who quit his job soon after the disciplinary action began, has voluntarily agreed to his own ban.

HCPTS says if he ever tries to rejoin the profession he will still have to serve the five year disqualification.