Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teenager John Culpan isn’t letting diabetes stop him from living life to the full.

The 15-year-old Lindley lad and keen cyclist, who was told he had Diabetes Type 1 five years ago, travels to the USA next month (July) to train with experienced athletes living with diabetes and learn more about sports and diabetes management.

John, who attends Brooksbank School at Elland, excelled at swimming, rock climbing and parkour before developing a passion for cycling.

Now his aim is to compete in the Tour de France with Team Novo Nordisk, the world’s first all-diabetes professional cycling team.

He said: “When I started at Brooksbank, the school was just completing the construction of a brand new cycle circuit. I started cycling lessons with school as an extra-curricular activity which I thoroughly enjoyed.

“The school had its official opening of the track just before the Tour De France. Ed Clancy came to officially open the track and I got to ride part of the Tour De France route with him.”

Inspired to pursue cycling further, John joined the PedalSport Cycling Club which holds its cycling sessions at the track.

In September, 2015, he met members of the Novo Nordisk team during the Tour of Britain. “It was interesting to see their bikes and find out some information as to how they manage their diabetes during a race,” he said. “It wasn’t until I met the team that I realised I could become a professional rider with Diabetes Type 1.”

John said his ambition is to become a pro rider and be in the team when Novo Nordisk first ride the Tour De France in 2021 – the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin.

Meanwhile, he has been chosen to attend the 2017 Novo Nordisk Talent ID Camp in Georgia, USA in July – joining 20 other young athletes from all over the world.

John is in his first year of Under 16s racing and has had good results in the White Rose Youth League. He has also passed his accreditation at Manchester Velodrome and has started to race there as well as building up his core strength and agility by training in cross bike cycling – riding on grass, mud and sand with obstacles on the way.

Commenting on the trip tot he USA, he said: “I am a bit nervous but I am really looking forward to meeting and training with the professional cycling team. I will not only get in some great training, but I will get to work closely with the Team Novo Nordisk coaches as well as medical staff for the week.”

John is seeking sponsors to help him reach his goal of becoming a professional Diabetes Type 1 cyclist. Email: carole.culpan@ntlworld.com