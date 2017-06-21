Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Disabled drivers have urged action to be taken against shoppers who park in bays designated for blue badge holders.

Regulars at Asda on Bradford Road have claimed they have not seen evidence of enforcement action for some time.

The misuse of disabled bays has been highlighted by shopper Michael Lanera who filmed encounters with motorists who he accused of abusing the disabled spaces.

A sign overlooking the disabled bays warns of £70 parking charges, enforced by ParkingEye Ltd, for those who fail to display a valid badge.

Asda shopper Freda Elsden, 69, of Honley is a disabled badge holder, said: “I have never seen enforcement. It seriously irritates me. I have had words with Asda and they said that they do send their staff out.

“I have had words with people; they became aggressive with me. I told them the bays were for disabled people. Their attitude is ‘we pay our car tax’.”

Her daughter, Amy Foster, 32, of Southowram, said the disabled parking rules should be properly enforced: “I think people should be given a warning first and then prosecuted. People don’t follow the rules with anything at the best of times.”

Asda shopper Janet O’Melia, a wheelchair user and blue badge holder, said those who abused the system were “rude” but appeared to be getting away with it.

“They are not being told off,” she added. “I have seen a few parking without blue badges and I think they are very rude.

“I think Asda should have someone walking around and fining them as there is a (warning) sign.”

Colin O’Melia added: “I think it used to be enforced every week. I think people should show some manners and some respect.”

Lynn, an Asda shopper from Bradley, said: “It’s ages since I have seen any enforcement. Parking can be a problem at weekends when you get young kids parking in the disabled bays.”

A spokesman for Asda said: “We monitor our car parks and do as much as we can to prevent the misuse of disabled parking bays.

“Customers who misuse these spaces are at risk of being fined. We ask our customers to use these spaces responsibly so they are available for those who need them the most.”

ParkingEye Ltd has been approached for comment.

Examiner readers slammed “selfish” and “lazy” people who misuse disabled parking bays.

Following our first story one reader, Ian H, said our nation was “beyond repair” partly due to “horrible and selfish” folk.

Samy Jessop added: “Anyone parking without showing their blue badge should be fined. Bet if the disabled parking was at the other end of the car park this wouldn’t be a problem. People are just too lazy to walk!”