Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rubbish is piling up outside the home of a wheelchair-bound pensioner – despite repeated calls for Kirklees Council to shift it, her nephew claims.

Michael Moore, 57, said his 84-year-old aunt, Anna Wallace, was supposed to have her bagged up rubbish removed from the back of her property at Armitage Street, Primrose Hill , by the council under its “assist” scheme for people unable to take their wheeled bins to the kerb to be emptied.

But he said he had to call the council repeatedly to remind them to take the rubbish. Mr Moore said: “This has been going on for about two years. It’s constant. I can guarantee that if I ring up as I did in August last year by the end of the month I will have to ring up again.”

He said other people had started dumping their rubbish alongside her bin bags – including a kitchen stool, a broken chest of drawers, official documents and food waste. Mr Moore said: “Now she is getting ants in the house. It smells outside and there’s rotten food.”

To add her problems, his aunt received a letter last December warning residents in her block of four flats about items such as push bikes being left in the entrances – even though she could not possibly be responsible.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “We have no record of the customer reporting a missed collection since December 2016. We will contact the resident to discuss the issue and try resolve it as soon as possible.”