The first of six summer evening walks organised by the Discover Huddersfield partnership will reveal the story behind Huddersfield’s lost theatres and cinemas.

Led by local historian and former museum curator Brian Haigh, the Limelight and Greasepaint walk starts at St. George’s Square at 7pm on Thursday, June 15.

On June 15, 1957, the Examiner’s Entertainments Guide listed eight town centre cinemas and two theatres but 60 years later these had all closed their doors.

In uncovering these playhouses and picture palaces where Huddersfield folk were entertained, Brian will outline the buildings, the stories behind them and some of the stars and entertainers who filled the seats for more than 100 years. Among them great actors like Ellen Terry and John Martin Harvey; others like Harold Pinter and John Osborne at the start of their theatrical careers; comediennes including Hetty King and Nita Valerie; Pavlova, who danced the dying swan; Ivor Novello, Britain’s first great star; and from the variety stage, escapologist Harry Houdini and comedian Frank Randle.

The walk costs £3 per person but no booking is required.

Further information about the programme of walks organised by Discover Huddersfield can be found at local information points and libraries or by visiting www.discoverhuddersfield.com .