Each Saturday we will look ahead to the week ahead with our weather expert Paul Stevens ... and also look back at what has happened over the last seven days.

After a week of more sunshine and showers driven by the jet stream Huddersfield can look forward to another week of changeable conditions but it will be warmer and a little bit dryer than the week just gone.

Today (Saturday) is looking cooler with sunshine and a few showers in a brisk north west wind. In the sunshine it will feel pleasant, especially out of the cool breeze with a high 16˚C (60.8˚F).

Saturday night will stay mostly dry but turn a little chilly with single digit lows of 8˚C (46.4˚F) in sheltered parts of Huddersfield.

Sunday dawns bright with some sunshine but the remnants of Hurricane Gert now wrapped up in an Atlantic low pressure system will gradually thicken the cloud through the day with the sunshine becoming hazy by afternoon but it should remain dry until Sunday night. Pleasant in the sun at 17˚C (62.6˚F).

Monday will be rather cloudy and any sunshine will be hazy but it will feel much warmer and more humid in the south west wind mixing in some tropical Atlantic air. Over the hills especially there will be some light drizzle falling at times with temperatures around 21˚C (69.8˚F).

Tuesday will be very warm and humid with the threat of a heavy shower, perhaps thundery through the afternoon with highs of 23˚C (73.4˚F).

The rest of the week is looking dryer with just a few showers and after that warm start it will start to turn cooler again as we head towards the Bank Holiday.

Over the last seven days the highest temperature was 21.6˚C (70.8˚F) on Thursday and the lowest was 7.6˚C (45.6˚F) on Sunday morning.

Rainfall over the week was 36mm with 18mm in the last seven days.

Weather Fact of The Week

Very loud thunder and vivid bright ground strike lightning occurred around midnight on Wednesday. Many people in Huddersfield woke up startled thinking an explosion had occurred. This storm came from high level cumulonimbus cloud that developed over the Holme Moss peaks and tracked north east across the town with 10mm of rain falling in just 30 minutes.