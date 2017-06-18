Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Restaurant owner Barrington Douglas is to close Discovery Bay after revealing the 90-hour weeks have taken their toll.

The larger-than-life chef at the popular Caribbean-inspired town centre restaurant and cocktail bar said he wanted to spend more time with his two boys, aged 12 and 15, and his 85-year-old mum.

Barrington, 50, said the final day would be Saturday June 24.

The restaurant had been advertised for sale but no-one has come forward to take it on.

Barrington said he needed to recharge his batteries after working long hours for the 12 years the restaurant has been open.

“I have done 90 hours a week and have done it for 12 years. My mum is 85 and I want to spend more time with her and my kids.”

Barrington, who has appeared on TV alongside celebrity chefs Marco Pierre White, Gordon Ramsey and Gary Rhodes, said his focus in life had previously been 70% on the business and 30% on his family which couldn’t continue.

“I am proud of what we have achieved and proud of Huddersfield as well. Someone from the Deighton estate has achieved something which I am so happy about.”

He will continue his involvement with Barrington’s Foods and is considering his next move business-wise.

“It has been a pleasure. The people of Huddersfield have supported me from day one. I could not have survived without the support from the wonderful Huddersfield people.”

He said the restaurant business had been “okay” and the closure had nothing to do with any others factors and that Kirklees Council had been very supportive.

The June 24 will be a “send off” event, he said.

“If people are around they can come and have a drink, a laugh and a cry. It will be our last night. Really it’s a celebration.”

Barrington said he wasn’t sure what he would be doing in the future.

“I just want to take a break at this moment in time. I want to get some normality and to recharge the batteries.”

In a post on Facebook, which is signed ‘Barrington and the Discovery Bay team’, the restaurant said: “Over the past 11 years we’ve laughed (often), we’ve cried (occasionally), we’ve cooked mountains of curried goat and you’ve eaten loads of fried chicken.

“We’ve drank the night away together and scuffed the floorboards dancing to (very) disco.”

The post adds: “It’s our last day on Saturday June 24. We wanted to say a big thank you to all our amazing customers and keep your eyes open for our next crazy adventure.”

Customers reacted with shock and sadness to the post.

One said: “Oh no, gutted.”

Another said: “As if! Sad times.”