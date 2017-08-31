Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum has told of how she was left feeling “hysterical and distraught” after her baby boy’s face was scalded following an accident at a Fixby nursery.

Sarah Jane Walker, 29, of Deighton said she couldn’t believe what she was hearing when the manager at Bridge End House Nursery told paramedics what had happened yesterday on Tuesday to her 18-month-old son Reuben Adams.

Sarah said: “I was working in Huddersfield town centre when I got a call from the nursery manager at 3.30pm. I was told he had been burned. I put the phone down and went as fast as I could to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary where an ambulance had taken him.

“I got there and Reuben’s key worker and nursery manager were there. He was in an awful state. I got hold of Reuben and took him out of the nursery nurse’s arms and they left.

“I was in hysterics. I was crying. I didn’t want him to see me so upset. He was given morphine and transferred to Pinderfields General Hospital. My mum was there.

“He has had some more morphine to clean the wounds. On Tuesday night he couldn’t sleep and I was with him all night.

“The doctors have been round and examined him. He will be in for a few days.”

Asked what the prognosis was she added: “I have no idea. We are just taking it day by day. Ofsted, (who regulate nurseries), have been informed of the situation.”

(Image: Sarah Walker)

She said paramedics were told by nursery staff that her son had apparently opened the safety gate and went into the kitchen area and has somehow been injured by a bowl of boiling water used to warm a feeding bottle.

Asked whether nursery staff had been in touch since the accident she said: “I’m too upset to talk to them at the moment but they have not contacted me.

“Reuben is my only baby and I’m mortified that this has happened in the care of a qualified Ofsted registered nursery that I researched before registering him.

(Image: Sarah Walker)

“I had put my trust in this nursery so I could go to work to give Reuben everything possible.

“Reuben will not be returning to the nursery ever again.”

Annette Dale, Sarah’s mother-in-law, who lives in Skelmanthorpe, added: “Reuben has suffered burns to the left hand side of his face, his left shoulder and behind his ear.

“Fortunately his injuries are not life-threatening. He will be in hospital for a few days as the doctors try to get the burns under control. He is gorgeous and very intelligent. We don’t know about scars yet.

(Image: Sarah Walker)

“Sarah is very distraught and can’t believe this has happened.”

A spokesman for Ofsted: “The nursery told us of this incident today and we are looking into it further.”

The Examiner contacted the nursery and a member of staff said: “We are co-operating with Ofsted and all agencies to investigate this situation.”