A shop had to close for three-and-a-half days because of the intensity of an alarm at a closed branch of NatWest.

Shop owner Jenna Shelton said she had little choice but to close The Shoebox in Mirfield on Saturday because the decibel level was “very disturbing”.

The shoe shop was open as normal yesterday (Tuesday) as the alarm has just recently stopped sounding.

Jenna said she had lost a lot of business.

“It has been a bit of a nightmare,” she said.

“We had to close on Saturday, Sunday and Monday and have just opened now (lunchtime Tuesday). It was a louder than usual, high security alarm.

“We have lost a lot of money, especially on Saturday which is one of our busiest days. We are a new business and only opened in May.”

A spokesman for NatWest said the landlord had gained access to the building and turned off the alarm.