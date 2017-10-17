Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The wider community is invited to celebrate Diwali this week.

Deepavali, also known as Diwali, symbolises the victory of light over darkness and it is a celebration marked by Hindus and Sikhs.

The Hindu Temple on Zetland Street, Huddersfield opens its doors on Thursday from noon to all to share in Diwali which is a celebration of light.

The Sikh Temple at Fartown hosts a celebration for all from 6-8pm, also on Thursday, with a further event at the Prospect Street temple.

Kiran Bali, General Secretary of the Hindu Temple on Zetland Street and Global interfaith leader, said: “Deepavali has a special significance on each of five days and is celebrated by prayer, meditation, dance and singing.

“Vegetarian festive food and fireworks will be in abundance and children will receive special gifts.

“We invite and welcome all our diverse community members to join us for food and friendship at the Hindu Temple Huddersfield and share in this universal light of love.”

To Hindus darkness signifies a form of sorrow, disappointment, misery and loss, so to dispel the darkness of sorrow they install the light of happiness.

Kiran explained: “Deepavali reminds us to light the lamp which is shining internally and to illuminate our external onward journey.

“The lighting of the lamp signifies the perennial light, the flame of a lamp banishes darkness and moves upwards to lead us to higher spiritual states.

“It is also an opportunity to challenge and remove bad qualities within ourselves.

“Most importantly, Deepavali is a time of reflection and renewal through cleansing our minds and hearts to add further spiritual meaning to our everyday lives.”

Every year the children dress as deities – a divine being – and lit candles to symbolise light.

Diwali is a five-day festival. The first day marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations and at sunset Hindus bathe and pray for protection from untimely death.

The second day is the 14th lunar day of the dark fortnight – on this day Lord Krishna destroyed the demon Narakasura and liberated the 16,000 princesses which the demon held captive. The day marks the end of evil and the beginning of joy and laughter.

Day three is the actual day of Diwali and Hindus cleanse themselves and join with their families and worship the Goddess Lakshmi.

Day four sees money or gifts of clothes exchanged, with temple’s offering 56 different foods which is blessed.

The fifth day of Diwali is called Bhratri Dooj and cherishes the affectionate relationship between brothers and sisters, with gifts exchanged.