Huddersfield brewery Magic Rock has created a new beer in tribute to another local favourite – Dixon’s ice cream.

The brewery teamed up with the Huddersfield-based ice cream company to celebrate the local roots of both businesses.

A beer called Dairyfreak – described as a ‘milk ice porter’ – has been created from the collaboration.

Although it doesn’t actually contain any Dixon’s ice cream, Dairyfreak is said to be smooth and sweet just like a Dixon’s.

Magic Rock director Richard Burhouse said: “We’re now in the privileged position of having brewed a beer together which celebrates our local roots.

“I can’t explain what a thrill it has been for me to collaborate with a business which is so beloved by the residents of the town and responsible for so many happy memories from my childhood.

“The beer we’ve made is a ‘milk ice porter’ which we’ve called ‘Dairyfreak.’

“Just like the milk ice, it’s smooth, sweet and delicious, and will be launched at our Festive Food and Drink festival on December 3 in both keg on draught and 330ml cans to take home.

“Our designer Rich also teamed up with the excellent designers of Dixon’s new iconic branding Peter O’Toole and Adam Gill to produce the artwork for the can and some collaborative t-shirts which will be on sale on the day.

He added: “As an extra treat we’re hopeful that there’ll also be a Dixon’s van at the food fest serving fresh Dixon’s ice cream for anyone not familiar with it to try, but as the vans are franchise operated we can’t 100% promise it.

“December is a tough enough time to sell ice cream and if it’s sunny we wouldn’t want to be denying local kids their Dixon’s.”

Jack Dixon, assistant manager at Dixon’s Lockwood store, said: “When Magic Rock contacted us, we was very surprised as we’d never thought about collaborating with another product, especially a brewery.

“We love the idea that our family product is being paid homage to by Magic Rock and as we have watched it unveil we are really excited for the launch on December 3.”

Magic Rock’s Festive Food and Drink Festival will also feature the following traders:

* Low N Slow

* Fritto

* Wholesome Junkies

* Darkwoods Coffee

* The Unusual Chutney Company

* Handmade Bakery

* Amber Hats