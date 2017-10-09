Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

DJ Jason Reilly knows he is lucky to be alive after his car ran over a FIVE-INCH LONG bolt on the M62 that punctured his tyre.

The 23-year-old was travelling back home to Huddersfield from a DJing night in Manchester when the incident occurred. Now he’s urging other drivers to be on their guard.

“I was coming up to the Junction 25 turn-off at Brighouse when I heard a noise. There was an initial clunk followed by a drumming sound and a loud hiss. Then the tyre went down very quickly so I pulled over.

“It must have punched through the tyre and then as the wheel did a cycle it was driven in even further. The Audi recovery guy could not believe it was so huge.

“I am counting myself lucky. If it had happened in daytime traffic it would have been a lot worse. If there had been other people on the road I wouldn’t have been able to come to a stop as easily. If it had been flung up at my windscreen it could have been very different.”

The bolt has been identified by friends as an exhaust/manifold stud from a lorry. Jason is now faced with an expensive repair bill for his car, which he only bought five months ago.

“It’ll cost me £200 for a new tyre. But someone could be driving around with an exhaust that could potentially drop off. That’s more worrying.”