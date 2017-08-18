Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vandal who threw a paving slab at a police car while policemen looked on told them: “I had a brick thrown through my window and you did nothing.”

The officers rushed out of Huddersfield Police Station after hearing the commotion outside at around 4pm on July 29.

Ryan King admitted to damaging one of the patrol cars parked on Albion Street opposite the police station.

He said he was angry after police failed to arrest those responsible for the crime at his flat – and that they were lucky he didn’t set fire to the police station.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the 26-year-old lobbed the large slab at the front windscreen of the Vauxhall Astra.

The impact caused a hole in the window and the surrounding glass shattered.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told magistrates: “Because of the noise the officers looked out of their window and saw what happened.

“A number of officers from the police station then attended at the scene.” The damage put the vehicle out of action while it was fixed with an estimated cost of £300 to replace the entire windscreen.

King’s response when he was arrested was: “Do you think I’m a mug? I got a brick thrown through my window and you did nothing.

“You’re lucky I haven’t burnt the place down.”

King, of Perseverance Street in Primrose Hill, denied being drunk at the time of the offence and claimed that he found the paving slab close by.

He admitted that he suffered from paranoia but “didn’t always listen to the thoughts.”

King had a previous conviction of criminal damage on his record dating back to 2011.

He explained to magistrates that a few days previously he went on a night out with friends and they later went back to his flat.

King, who was not represented, claimed that the two men had stolen all his beer and tobacco and put his window through.

He told magistrates: “I rang police and told them and they said that there was nowt they could do.

“They said that there was not enough evidence but I gave them names and everything.

“I was upset and didn’t want to go back home because it didn’t feel safe. I’d rather get locked up.”

Magistrates gave King a 12-month conditional discharge, meaning that he will not be punished if he stays out of trouble for the next year.

He will have to pay £300 compensation to West Yorkshire Police and £20 victim surcharge.