Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner has complained to a GP surgery after private patients were given “plush” chairs to sit on while NHS patients had to make do with plain wooden ones.

Chris Corcoran, 66, said clients who were waiting for a private skincare doctor were allowed to sit in comfy seats in front of a TV while NHS eye screening patients were offered “plain chairs” in front of a “blank wall” at The Junction Surgery in Moldgreen.

He reported his concerns to staff who he claimed admitted the set up did appear to be a bit embarrassing.

Mr Corcoran, of Kirkheaton, took a photo of a sign which enforced the ‘them and us’ seating arrangements.

The sign, which referred to private clients of dermatology clinic Skyn Doctor, said: “Diabetic eye screening patients: Please take a seat on the wooden seats only. The coloured seats are for Skyn Doctor private patients only and are being used throughout the day. Thank you.”

Mr Corcoran, who was a process technician at Syngenta in Huddersfield before he retired, branded the seats set up “segregation” which he called “ludicrous” and “laughable.”

He added: “I took a photo of the sign because I thought no-one would believe me. There are posh chairs for private patients and plain ones for the rest of us. It’s so blatant and really got up my nose.

“The posh seats for private patients are in front of a television and a radiator.

"All we got was a blank wall and a little table made out of plastic and chrome.”

The father-of-one was so incensed he complained to staff who he claims were a bit sheepish about the matter.

“One woman staff member looked embarrassed,” he said. “It really is laughable. What they need to do is make all the seats the same.”

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

A spokesman for The Junction Surgery said: “All patients are directed to our practice waiting areas.

“We welcome feedback from our patients so if anyone has any comments about the facilities at the practice, including the seating areas, then they are asked to please talk to a member of staff.”