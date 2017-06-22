Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the hapless face of a dog who will be thinking twice about playing in the mud on her next walk.

It was a case of double trouble when golden retriever Amber got herself a little stuck while on a walk in an old quarry at Cuttlehurst, Scissett, yesterday (Wednesday).

She was enjoying walkies with her owner at around 11am when she became immersed in the bog and began to sink.

(Photo: Kirklees Rural Police)

The owner, who also had another dog with her, tried to rescue Amber only to get stuck herself and called emergency services while the other dog barked for help.

Kirklees Rural posted pictures of the muddy retriever on their Facebook page after four officers came to the rescue, writing: “A happy ending, but please be careful around water and muddy pools.”

A police spokesperson said: “The owner tried to help the dog out of the ground, but began to sink herself into the mud. She was able to call the police for assistance.

“Three officers attended and both dog and owner were stuck in deep mud.

“Officers were able to rescue both owner and dog; both were thankfully fine other than a few scratches and were taken home.”