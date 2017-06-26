Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young woman was knocked unconscious in a terrifying attack in Dewsbury.

The incident happened on a footpath off Grange View in Thornhill which is known locally as ‘The Tops’.

An 18-year-old woman was walking along the path when she was approached by a man.

The suspect assaulted the woman, leaving her unconscious. She suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

It happened at around 11.30pm on June 10 but police have only just released information about the attack today.

The suspect is white, around 50 to 60, medium build, with a receding hairline at the front and shaved at the back. He wore jeans, a green jacket and glasses. He was walking a white and black dog, similar to a spaniel, which was off the lead at the time.

Det Con Nicola Keitch said: “This was a terrifying incident for the young woman, one which left her with a head injury and incredibly distressed.

“I am hoping to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity at the time who may have witnessed anything or recognises the description of the suspect. If anyone has any information, I would urge them to come forward to speak to the police.”

Contact Det Con Nicola Keitch via 101 quoting crime reference 13170263043.