A dog walker with mental health problems stood in the middle of a road chanting – then trashed a driver’s car.

The bizarre behaviour of Natalie Ingram was noticed by the victim as he drove his BMW into Huddersfield town centre on June 19.

He came down Chapel Hill when he spotted the 28-year-old stood in the road with her dog.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that she shouted some swear words towards his car before kicking it, causing a dent in the rear panel.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the driver drove off and called police but was followed by Ingram.

He got out near to the Huddersfield University building on Queen Street South, chased her and then pushed her to the ground to restrain her.

A passerby assisted in his apprehension of Ingram, of Robinson Street in Aspley.

When a police officer arrived she spat at him and kicked out, magistrates were told.

Ingram pleaded guilty to charges of criminal damage and assaulting a constable acting in the execution of his duty.

Carl Kingsley, mitigating, explained that his client had mental health issues.

He said: “This is bizarre behaviour. She doesn’t know the complainant and was chanting and saying things that didn’t make sense.

“Then she followed the complainant and lashed out.”

Magistrates adjourned Ingram’s sentencing until Tuesday so that she can be assessed by a mental health worker at court.