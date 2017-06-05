The video will start in 8 Cancel

Animal lovers flocked to Beaumont Park on Sunday to take part in an annual doggy dash.

The fifth fundraiser of its kind was organised by the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & District and Cancer Research UK Kirklees.

The two charities worked together to raise vital funds whilst having lots of fun with the Huddersfield community and their pups.

A record number of 80 dashers took part in this year’s event, together with over 70 entrants for the fun dog show.

Participants could take part in a 3.5k fun run or walk around the stunning grounds and enjoy a variety of activities and entertainment.

These included a German Shepherd obedience demonstration, local trade stalls and a special performance from Honley Girls Choir.

Fay Gibbons, events co-ordinator for the local RSPCA branch, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with how our fifth anniversary of the Doggy Dash For Life went!

“We had a record amount of 80 dashers which is amazing and a brilliant turn out for our fun dog show too.

“This event has helped raise vital funds for both us and Cancer Research UK.

“We would like to thank the Friends of Beaumont Park for letting us hold our event in such a wonderful setting.

“We’re already looking forward to Doggy Dash For Life 2018!”