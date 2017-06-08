Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s probably one of the most delightful parts of a general election, after pictures of Ed Miliband eating bacon butties and THAT video by East Yorkshire MP Greg Knight.

The #dogsatpollingstations hashtag is as much a British electoral institution as David Dimbleby, and it’s back again this time around.

Voters in and around Huddersfield have been getting in on the act and posting their pictures of their four-legged friends waiting patiently outside the polling station. So here are a few of our favourites.

Sarah Mortimer posted this adorable picture of Hugo after voting in Brighouse. Hugo looks a little confused about what is happening right now, a mood shared by many of us.

Shauna Madden shared a snap of beagle Barney outside her local polling station.

Claire Kendall tweeted this picture of Bruce, who looks a little terrified. Clare wrote it was “the moment (he) realised he didn’t register to vote”.

Our favourite is this snap of these eager looking golden retrievers Scout and Luna waiting patiently outside the polling station at Marsh bowling club, posted by Kim Lawler. These two pooches look relaxed and ready for the results, whatever they may be.

And finally, this chocolate lab’s face sums up how we are all feeling as a crazy month of campaigning draws to a close...

Tweet your photo to @Examiner or send it to our Facebook page