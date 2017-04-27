WATCH: Huddersfield Town's Izzy Brown on his best

It’s the latest attraction to be unveiled – and it’s not one for the faint-hearted.

The final holds are being nailed into place this week on the UK’s tallest climbing wall on the side of a former grain mill in Brighouse, which is taller than the Tower of London.

The £100,000 Roktface wall – commissioned by climbing centre ROKT – has been tested out by the best in the business in the form of Team GB climber Luke Murphy, who also planned the route up the side of the structure.

Luke, from Hebden Bridge, climbed to the top of the wall yesterday (Wednesday), calling the experience “surreal.”

The wall on the side of the former Sugden’s Old Flour Mill tower in the centre of Brighouse is 118ft (36m) high and has around 2,750 holes drilled in for the use of both professional and amateur climbers.

The wall is set to open next month.

Luke said: “It’s been a real experience setting the routes on Roktface these past few weeks.

“Not many people can say their office is the side of a wall that’s higher than the Tower of London.

“Even I found it a bit surreal, but it’s been great fun installing the holds and I literally can’t wait to properly tackle it when completed.”

Teenager to represent UK twice in one week in European rockclimbing championship contests

ROKT owner Euan Noble said: “We’re on to the final stretch now.

“Around 2,750 holes have been drilled and many of the holds and routes have been installed.

“If people want to start booking slots, they just need to call or email us as we’ve already had hundreds of inquiries.

“The plan is for this to be big, not just in height, but in national popularity.”