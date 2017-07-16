Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jodie Whittaker said being the first woman to play the lead role in Doctor Who felt “incredible”.

The actress said: “It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be. It feels incredible.”

She also reassured fans to “not be scared by my gender.”

She added: “This is a really exciting time and Doctor Who represents everything that’s exciting about change. The fans have lived through so many changes and this is only a new, different one, not a fearful one.”

The actress revealed she had told “a lot of lies” in order to keep the announcement secret and had used the codename “Clooney” when discussing the role with her husband and agent.

Jodie will team up with Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall on Dr Who as he takes over from Steven Moffat as executive producer.

Asked whether she expected to get advice from any actors who played the Time Lord she said she was “expecting a couple of calls”.

“I’m mates with a companion (Arthur Darvill), I’m mates with a trio of Doctors,” she said. “I know Matt Smith, Chris Eccleston and obviously David Tennant. Oh! And let’s throw in David Bradley (who has portrayed first Doctor William Hartnell). Four Doctors! So I’m hoping I get some calls of advice.”

(Image: ITV)

Chris Chibnall said: “After months of lists, conversations, auditions, recalls and a lot of secret-keeping, we’re excited to welcome Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor. I always knew I wanted the 13th Doctor to be a woman and we’re thrilled to have secured our number one choice. Her audition for The Doctor simply blew us all away.

“Jodie is an in-demand, funny, inspiring, super-smart force of nature and will bring loads of wit, strength and warmth to the role. The 13th Doctor is on her way.”